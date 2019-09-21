Indeed love is all that matters, and nothing more. French President Emmanuel Macron, 41, and his wife Brigitte Macron, 66, were pictured playing in his private office.

Macron and his wife are seen having a good time, with Brigitte playfully tapping him on the head with a stack of papers in his private office.

The picture, taken on September 9, 2019, for a TIME Magazine interview, was recently released with a glimpse into Macron’s private life.

Read excerpts from the interview:

What about your own personal life — how do you spend your downtime?

I think the way to organize your life is very important, not be under the pressure of the daily business and to remain independent and to think and to remain creative. So I preserve time for my family, I preserve time to think about things, walking, I practice sports regularly as well 2 or 3 times a week. Boxing, football, running.

Novels or history?

Both. I have just finished some recent novels. I finished La Tentation by Luc Lang, one of the most talented French authors. I read a series by Daniel Rondeau, La Raison le Coeur, about the evolution of Europe, and much more thinking about the situation. I read Camus this summer a lot, coming back to novels I read a few years ago, novels as well especially during the Algerian war. And I listen to music almost every day.

Do you still sing karaoke?

Sometimes, in specific context. I cannot tell you everything. But it happens. I still sing. Charles Aznavour and Johnny Hallyday.

And you still have time for the family?

Yes, for sure. Sometimes you miss some important family event. But my wife organizes our life in order that we see regularly the children and grandchildren for birthdays and holidays. So each holiday we have moments and for each birthday. This weekend I spent this Saturday with them. This is important.

Photo Credit: @christopherandersonphotography