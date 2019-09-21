Pep Guardiola’s wife has gone back to live in Spain – but Manchester City have no fears about losing their record-breaking manager.

Sunday Mirror Sport understands that Guardiola’s spouse, Cristina, has returned to Barcelona with one of the couple’s three children to look after her business interests.

Mrs Guardiola owns a successful fashion company in Catalonia and has been managing the enterprise by commuting regularly from Manchester for the last three years.

But the plan is for her to base herself in Barcelona for the next few months before returning permanently to the luxury city-center apartment that has become home to the Guardiola family.

The arrangement means husband Pep will take care of the couple’s other two kids – as well as masterminding his club’s bid for a third successive Premier League title and Champions League glory.

The 48-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in his fourth season at City and is contracted to the club until 2022 after signing an extension in May last year.

The deal was announced just days after he led the Blues to a record-breaking 100-point title triumph as well as lifting the Carabao Cup.

City then became the first club to lift a domestic treble last season by defending both trophies before adding the FA Cup to the collection.