A British couple could face either the death penalty or life imprisonment after allegedly attempting to smuggle £2m worth of drugs into the UK.

Mohammed Tahir Ayaz, 26, and his wife Ikra Hussain, 20, of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire have been named by Pakistani authorities after their arrest at the Sialkot International Airport.

The couple were planning to fly from Pakistan via Dubai to the United Kingdom. They were arrested as they attempted to board the Emirates Airlines flight on Thursday.

Airport police found an estimated 25 kilograms of ‘fine quality heroin’ hidden in female clothes. The drugs were split in different packets and divided across a number of garments, the Mail Online reported.

Officials removed the bags containing the drugs and placed them into a blue carrier bag for weighing. It returned a weight of 25kg.

