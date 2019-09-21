Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger says plans were underway by the state government to create a Seed Fund of N260 million for youth empowerment in the state.

A statement by Mrs Mary Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Minna on Saturday, said that the governor disclosed this during an interactive session with women and youths at the Minna airport after arriving from Lagos.

Bello directed Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and his Chief of Staff, Malam Ibrahim Balarabe, to map out strategies to raise the fund for youths willing to engage in vocational activities.

He said the loan, which would be without conventional interest rate, was to enable the state government engage the teeming unemployed youths in meaningful ventures.

The governor gave assurance that his administration would continue to be committed to the development of the state.

He said that his visit to Lagos was to engage international investors to come and invest in agriculture in the state.

The governor, however, called on the youth to desist from political thuggery and other social vices that were inimical to their future.

He urged them to engage in meaningful ventures that would better their lives and also bring development to the state.

He expressed his administration`s readiness to provide conducive environment that would encourage youths and the people of the state to thrive economically and politically.