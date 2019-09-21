Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski showed his reliability as he scored twice to equal a 51-year-old record in Bayern Munich demolition of Cologne 4-0 on Saturday, to climb to the top spot of the standings.

Poland striker Lewandowski grabbed the first two goals.

And, after Cologne’s Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off, Philippe Coutinho converted a penalty to make it 3-0 and Ivan Perisic completed the rout with a low shot.

Lewandowski, who has been Bundesliga top scorer four times in the last six seasons, has now netted nine times in the opening five league matches.

He thus equalled a record set by Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Peter Mayer in the 1967-68 season.

Bayern are top on 11 points with RB Leipzig, on 10, facing Werder Bremen later on Saturday.

Reacting to their victory, Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said: “We put on a good performance today. At the end of the day, we’re happy with how this week has gone – we can build on this.“

Borussia Dortmund, on nine, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.