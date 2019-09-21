The Lagos State Government has assured residents of the State that massive road construction and rehabilitation would commence as soon as the rains subside.

The government listed some of the critical roads to be constructed urgently after the rains to include Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Agege Pen-Cinema Fly-over, Agric/Ishawo Road, Ojokoro Phases I & II and Command/Ejigbo NNPC, among others.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye gave the assurance when members of ‘Made in Lagos Group’, a socio-political Women Group paid her a courtesy visit on Friday.

Adeyoye, who noted that the government was not unaware of the deplorable state of some roads in Lagos, added that major construction work could not be embarked upon during the rainy season to avoid wastage of resources.

She, however, pleaded with Lagosians to show more understanding and continue to support the State Government in the drive to adopt a scientific approach in improving road infrastructure.

The Special Adviser commended the women group for identifying with the THEMES agenda of the present administration, charging them to help members acquire skills, identify talents among the youth population who require assistance in actualising their dreams as well as come up with initiatives that would make them more relevant and contribute meaningfully to good governance.

“I charge you to develop your potentials and skills, come up with good initiatives that can position us as serious-minded people who are ready to contribute to good governance and influence policies that can better our society.

“We should be more conscious of how we can contribute to good governance. Four years is just too short a period of time; the present government has challenged us by giving us 33% representation, so we must be ready to convince the public that women can do it through various advocacy programmes that are development-driven,” she said.

The Special Adviser, however, assured the group of her openness to advice and constructive criticism that could enhance efficient public service delivery.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Comrade Bosede Joseph hinted that ‘Made in Lagos Women Group’ is a politically conscious group which brings women together to initiate programmes and projects that add value to good governance.

She noted that the 33% women representation in the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the highest so far in the country, did not come on a platter of gold, adding that the gesture is a great challenge to the female cabinet members to prove that indeed what a man can do a woman can do better.

Joseph, therefore, urged all womenfolk to rise and support one another to ensure that they achieve success in their assigned roles.