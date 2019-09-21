Hours after US President Trump announced the deployment of troops and missiles to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami issued a message of warning.

Salami said his country’s armed forces will not allow any war to be dragged into Iranian territories, warning that those who are initiating a war in the region will see their country turned into a battleground.

“Our readiness for giving response to any aggression is definitely assured; Now, whoever wishes to turn its land into a battleground is free to start it.

“But we will never allow the war be dragged into our land,” Salami, warning the US about any move against Iran.

“We will stand till the end because the response to a limited strike will not be limited,” he underlined, adding, “We are result-oriented and good at follow-up. We have proven it. We won’t spare any secure place [for our enemies]. So be careful and don’t make a mistake.”

He spoke at Tehran’s Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory.

Salami according to Fars News, also said that enemies of his country are unaware of secret capabilities of Iran, adding that Tehran has significantly enhanced its military power to create threats and problems unknown and unexpected for enemies.

“Our enemies must know that we have increased our capability of creating unknown threats. We have not yet disclosed our main sources of power and what they have seen and we have used so far is a small part of our capacities,” Major General Salami said.

The commander added that Iran has changed the geography of its encounters with its enemies, underlining that the Armed Forces of his country are ready for any scenario.

“As we have grown [and made progresses] within the mistakes in our enemies’ strategies and approaches, we are not afraid of them being repeated,” he asserted.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani dismissed the US allegations of Tehran’s involvement in the Saturday attacks on Saudi oil installations, warning of a crushing and powerful response to any aggression.

“The crisis in Yemen that Saudi Arabia’s continued military aggression has prolonged for over 50 months has no military solution and can end only within the framework of Yemeni-Yemeni talks and without interference of third parties,” Shamkhani said on Wednesday.

He described the Yemeni people’s defense against foreign aggression and cruel massacre of the country’s citizens as their legitimate and legal right and a natural reaction to aggressors’ cruelties.

Shamkhani noted that the Yemeni army designs and builds its own weapons, and said blaming other countries for the Saturday attacks is just escaping ahead not to account for wasting resources to purchase advanced but ineffective military equipment from the Western states.

He underlined that Iran’s strategic policy is decreasing tension, avoiding any clashes and resolving the regional crises through talks.

“Meantime, Iran monitors, with full preparedness, any intention and move for the purpose of aggression against the country or the interests of the Islamic Republic and will give a decisive and all-out response to possible mischiefs in the harshest way which can surprise the aggressors,” Shamkhani said.