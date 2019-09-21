Despite the disappointment of its lunar mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan said on Saturday, that the space agency is focusing on another mission by 2020.

It is styled Mission Gaganyaan.

“There are 8 instruments in the orbiter and they are performing their roles perfectly. Regarding the lander, we have not been able to establish communication with it. Our next priority is Gaganyaan mission,” he said

“For this, we are working on different options,” he added.

ISRO’s priority is an unmanned space mission by next year. But, before that ISRO must understand what exactly happened to the lander, Sivan said.

Sivan also said Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is doing well and performing scheduled science experiments.

“Why we are saying Chandrayaan-2 achieved 98 per cent success is because of two objectives – one is science and the other technology demonstration. In case of technology demonstration, the success percentage was almost full,” he told reporters at the airport , before heading to IIT-Bhubaneswar to attend its 8th convocation ceremony.