The Lagos State Government has advised girls and women how best they can beat rapists.The advice is that they should simply kick the men in their groins.

The Medical Director, General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye, Dr Olusola Amure also urged teenagers to speak out when sexually abused in order to get urgent medical attention to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy as well as receive necessary counselling.

Amure made the call in his keynote address at a recent special community outreach forum against child abuse organised by the Social Welfare Department of the hospital at the Ifako-Ijaiye mini-stadium and targeted at secondary school students.

He also urged the girls to learn the art of self-defence by kicking any sexual predator in the groins.

He appealed to the teenagers not to be ashamed of such incidents, stressing that drug and substance abuse is a contributory factor to rape and that most people misbehave when under the influence of narcotics and alcohol.

While reminding the gathering that sexual abuse is a punishable offence under the Lagos State Law, the Medical Director advised the students to keep away from any form of immoral acts so as not to fall prey of sexual abuse.

Delivering a paper titled: ‘Pedophiles, Perpetrators and Transactors’, the Chief Social Welfare Officer in the Office of the Public Defender, Mr. Habeeb Dosunmu stressed that a new trend in the music industry was luring many teenagers towards sexual abuse, especially through sexually suggestive dance steps and lyrics.

He, therefore, urged teenagers to report every rape case to the nearest police station, assuring that every case will be addressed seriously and appropriately by the State Government while guilty perpetrators will be prosecuted.

In his remarks, the DPO, Isokoko Police Station, Agege, who was represented by Inspector Aderonke Folarin, encouraged the teenagers to promptly report any form of sexual abuse to the Family Support Unit at the Station.

The event also presented the youths an opportunity to discuss topics on sexual abuse and other adolescent issues.