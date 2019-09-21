Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has promised to extend soft loans to businesses owned by youth entrepreneurs in the state.

He also promised to consider young people for more appointments to serve in his administration.

The governor made the pledge on Saturday when he received Kwara All progressives Congress (APC) youth leaders from the 16 local government areas of the state at the Government House in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said youths were prime to drive the state’s economy through the Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP).

According to him, the administration will raise capitals for businesses with prospects to engage more hands, create wealth and expand the state’s revenue base.

“We will encourage people with ideas that are sellable. We will fund those ideas. For instance, you can come up with ideas about Aso Ofi. We urge you to suggest your ideas.

“Be proactive. If many people succeed, they will also pay taxes,” he said.

Kayode Oyin-Zubair and Oyinloye Oyelere, who spoke on behalf of the youth leaders, commended the governor for giving young people a historic sense of belonging.

They pledged to continue to support his administration, while calling on the governor to do more to empower the youths to become employers of labour.