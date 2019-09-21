Traffic near Oworonsoki on Friday night

Lagos is usually notorious for its traffic gridlock, but Friday 20 September will go into the records as the worst day. Some Lagosians have even suggested it should be canonised as Lagos Traffic Jam Day.

Friday’s extraordinary gridlock was caused by a diesel-laden truck that fell at Otedola Bridge, towards Ogun state. It led to a gargantuan traffic build up, and affected people leaving the Lagos Island for the Mainland via Third Mainland Bridge.

The gridlock also spread to other parts of the city, such as Ikorodu Road, Opebi, Ojodu and so on.

Some abandoned their vehicles and trekked some 10-12 kilometres home.

Lagosians trapped in the traffic took to Twitter to pour out their frustrations:

Around 1.am on Saturday the Rapid Response Squad tweeted: “Our patrol vehicles and bikers are still in Ojodu Berger, Otedola Bridge, On top Ojota Bridge and Iyana Oworo monitoring and controlling the traffic. They are also ensuring that criminals do not seize the opportunity of traffic to rob motorists and commuters”.

The traffic agency, LASTMA also indicated how bad the traffic was early Saturday: