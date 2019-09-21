Lagos is usually notorious for its traffic gridlock, but Friday 20 September will go into the records as the worst day. Some Lagosians have even suggested it should be canonised as Lagos Traffic Jam Day.

Friday’s extraordinary gridlock was caused by a diesel-laden truck that fell at Otedola Bridge, towards Ogun state. It led to a gargantuan traffic build up, and affected people leaving the Lagos Island for the Mainland via Third Mainland Bridge.

The gridlock also spread to other parts of the city, such as Ikorodu Road, Opebi, Ojodu and so on.

Some abandoned their vehicles and trekked some 10-12 kilometres home.

Lagosians trapped in the traffic took to Twitter to pour out their frustrations:

As long as you want to live long in this part of the world,

Stay away from lagos.🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

Don't say i didn't tell you#LagosTraffic pic.twitter.com/PBsiRGxZLF — Ólańŕéwájú (@Michole_007) September 20, 2019

Lagos shouldn’t have to be like this every time. 1 accident shouldn’t turn the entire city into a catastrophe! How can I spend 5hrs from Opebi to Ojodu! Like hoooow!!! 🤦🏽‍♀️😥 #lagostraffic — yemisialabi (@alabi_yemisi) September 20, 2019

See ehn, if you live in Lagos and you plan on going from the island to the mainland tonight, DON’T DO IT! I repeat, DON’T DO IT!

I got into an Uber at 8pm. Got to my house at 11:15pm. For a ride that shouldn’t be up to 35 mins. The cost… let’s not talk about it. #lagostraffic — ANYANWU UTUTU (@theadaora_) September 20, 2019

This is the official launching of Otrek in lagos🤣🤣🤣🤣 #lagostraffic pic.twitter.com/mqqV8t57j5 — ❤Mz Adeola❤#BBnaija (@Solmak60) September 20, 2019

Finally home… Madddest traffic ever!!!! 3rd mainland bridge was on locked down, back to back! #lagostraffic — _cicinene (@adiahaosita1) September 20, 2019

We are on the same boat 🤧 #lagostraffic https://t.co/CMTx8ASMHw — Olayemi Olasunkanmi (@son_of_kassim) September 21, 2019

Around 1.am on Saturday the Rapid Response Squad tweeted: “Our patrol vehicles and bikers are still in Ojodu Berger, Otedola Bridge, On top Ojota Bridge and Iyana Oworo monitoring and controlling the traffic. They are also ensuring that criminals do not seize the opportunity of traffic to rob motorists and commuters”.

Our patrol vehicles and bikers are still in Ojodu Berger, Otedola Bridge, On top Ojota Bridge and Iyana Oworo monitoring and controlling the traffic. They are also ensuring that criminals do not seized the opportunity of traffic to rob motorists and commuters. pic.twitter.com/taJzFzYrFY — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) September 20, 2019

The traffic agency, LASTMA also indicated how bad the traffic was early Saturday:

Unilag waterfront all the way to Iyana Oworo is Very Busy bt moving/

Iyana Oworo INW Ifako enroute Ogudu is Steady/

Ogudu INW Alapere is Gd/

Alapere all the way to Conoil is Steady/

Conoil U-turn all the way to Berger is Heavy/

Palmgroove all the way to Ketu is Heavy/ — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 20, 2019