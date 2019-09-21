World Health Organisation (WHO) vaccination storage facility at the Ayegbaju Market in Osogbo, was on Saturday razed by fire.

According to a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) official, Ajinase Alade, attached to the facility, the fire started from a working power generator close to the WHO storage facility.

“The fire started at about 12:13 p.m from one of the power generator that was on to power the building where vaccines were stored.

” We quickly move to remove the cars packed close to the fire and mobilised to put out the fire.

“But unfortunately, my motorcycle packed closed to the storage facility was, however, burnt by the fire while helping to remove the cars,” he said.

Mrs Adeosun Adebola, the Osun WHO Immunisation Officer, and State Cold Vaccine Coordinator said that the cold vaccine storage office was not affected by the fire but the dry vaccine outlet was razed by fire.

She said a 60KVA generator, one 12KVA generator and two 18 KVA generators were also affected.

Adebola also said two photocopier machines and two motorcycles were also destroyed by the fire.

“I61,795 pieces of 0.05ml needles and syringe, 633,871 pieces of 0.5ml needles and syringe, 10,575 pieces of 5ml needles and syringe, 3,976 pieces of 2ml needles and syringe were destroyed by the fire.

” 8,654 pieces of immunisation safety boxes were also destroyed by the fire,” she said.

Adebola said the officials of the state government and WHO officials had been to the incident site to assess the level of damage done by the fire.

A maintenance official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they applied self-effort to put out the fire from affecting and spreading to other buildings and stores within the market.

He said the state fire service was contacted when the fire started but they had to quickly fetch water from the store water tank around, some other people also helped to put out the fire before the fire service came.

“But unfortunately the storage facility was completely razed, ” he said.

Men of the state fire service could, however, be seen going through the remains of the fire to ensure the fire was completely put out.