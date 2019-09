Latest Nollywood movie, ‘The Enemy I Know’, starring Regina Daniels, Sola Sobowale, Rita Daniels, Bolanle Ninalowo, Ken Erics, Jide Kosoko, Broda Shaggi, Naira Marley, Desmond Elliot, Woli Arole and Christiana Adelana is almost here, with a sizzling trailer.

The movie which was directed by Ozoemena Nwakile and produced by Rita Daniels, will hit cinemas on the 11th of October, 2019.