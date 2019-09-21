American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B and her husband Offset are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary.

On June 25, 2018, TMZ found a marriage license revealing Cardi B and Offset had secretly married in September 2017 privately in their bedroom. Cardi B later went on to confirm this revelation in a social media post.

Offset shared a video of themselves and wrote: Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ❤❤❤ 📷: @#1xcardib

While Cardi B wrote: 9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing.Thats what marriage about.