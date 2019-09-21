Action Against Hunger shut down by Nigeria’s military authorities on Wednesday for allegedly aiding Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists has appealed to Nigerian authorities to allow it continue its humanitarian work in the North East.

In a statement published on Twitter, the NGO said the crackdown jeopardises its aid to the region’s most vulnerable.

However, its response of providing ”neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian aid” to millions, may just have provided an ammunition for the military to sustain the closure.

The military authorities want the agency to be discriminatory in its work and not to help Boko Haram terrorists.

Here is the statement by AAH:

“On Wednesday, September 18, Action Against Hunger was ordered by Nigerian army soldiers to close its main office in Maiduguri, Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.

This decision, without notice & explanation, jeopardizes the assistance we provide to the most vulnerable people in Borno State and halts, with immediate effect, the assistance Action Against Hunger provides to millions of people in Maiduguri, Monguno, and Damasak

Action Against Hunger calls on the competent authorities to let us continue our work in the region.

Action Against Hunger delivers neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian aid to millions of people in Borno State by providing basic services to the most vulnerable, especially women and children. We do not have further comments at this stage”

On Thursday, the Nigerian military explained why the offices of the AAH were sealed off in Damaturu and Maiduguri

In a statement, the Nigerian army said the organisation, which it declared ‘persona non grata, has been involved in subversive activities by supplying food and drugs to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The military authorities said AAH continued on this cause of action, despite repeated warnings.

“The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC-OPLD) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.The subversive and actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities the TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD.”