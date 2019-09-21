The Wellness Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), a health insurance provider, on Saturday adopted three women in its `’Wellness for Life” initiative, giving the beneficiaries access to quality health care for the rest of their lives.

The beneficiaries are Mrs Leji Abosede, Mrs Aribabagun Adejoke and Mrs Ramota Lawal.

The Executive Director of Wellness HMO, Mrs Adetutu Afolabi, made this known during the “Hadassah Healing Conference 2019”, held at Sabo, Yaba, in Lagos.

According to her, the conference was attended by over a thousand women from various walks of life and the three winners were selected through a raffle draw.

Afolabi said that the winners were also each given a “Wellness for Life’’ gift certificate.

She said, “Women are like the nexus in most homes, they are the caregivers, who many times ignore their own health needs.

“For this reason, we have a role to play in ensuring that women remain a priority where health needs are concerned.

“The Wellness ‘For Life’ initiative is a gift that these women will enjoy for the rest of their lives; without the worry about health care needs,” she said.

Afolabi also stated, “last year at the Hadassah Healing Conference when we had the maiden edition of the initiative, three women won.

This year we have picked two people from Ikorodu, while the third is from Yaba.

She said that there was need for better sensitisation on the benefits of health insurance in Nigeria.

“The people need some mind shift on making provision for the future unknown as regards their health, which is the concept of insurance”, she said.

Speaking, Mrs Ramota Lawal, one of the beneficiaries who resides in Makoko, Yaba, and an idigene of Ibadan, said that she was grateful for being one of the winners.

“I got here about 6 a.m today and I am thankful that I won,” she said in her native Yoruba language.

NAN reports that Wellness Health Insurance is a Health Maintenance Organisation, established to positively revolutionise health care financing and delivery in Nigeria.