By Funmilola Olukomaiya

As much as our white tees might seem conventional and simple by definition, they definitely have significant fashion potentials. In case you don’t know, your white t-shirts are a low-cost staple that you can wear with just about anything.

White tees are common features on both the casual and formal end of the spectrum and the weather is no obstacle to the ubiquitous white tee.

You might be thinking white tees are as boring as it gets, but finding ways to incorporate them is achievable with a little imagination, creativity and a lot of inspiration.

White tees are your wardrobe’s number one staples because of its versatility: it dresses up, it dresses down, it’s the blank canvas around which you can build any outfit because they are pretty accessible to almost everyone!

You don’t need to break the bank to own a white tee and dress it up with pretty much anything. From minimalist outfit ideas, you can totally wear any day of the week to unexpected and unique ways to style a classic plain white tee, you’re sure to find an inspirational ensemble in the inspiration ideas below.

Guess what? I have nothing to wear is no longer a valid excuse as all you need is a plain white tee and a willingness to try on a few outfits.

Below are some fresh ways to rock your white tees like a fashionista.

1. White Tee on Floral Skirt

2. White Tee with Leather Jacket

3. White Tee with Bomber Jacket

4. White Tee on Pant Suit

5. White Tee on Pencil Skirt

6. White Tee on African Print Skirt

7. White Tee on Animal Print Skirt

8. White Tee on Metallic Skirt

9. White Tee on Black Leather Pants

10. White Tee on Denim jeans

11. White Tee on White Maxi Skirt

12. White Tee on Dress