One of the largest bombs used by Britain during World War II, has been discovered in the Swina Strait in the Polish port city of Swinoujscie.

With the discovery of the so-called “Tallboy” five-ton bomb, authorities are preparing for an unprecedented unearthing procedure.

A spokesperson for the governor of the West Pomeranian region who made this known on Friday, said that the bomb was found during construction works on deepening the Szczecin-Swinoujscie shipping channel.

It is located close to one of two of the city’s main ferry crossings.

The authorities are yet to set the date for recovering and neutralising the bomb, Agnieszka Muchla-Lagosz, said.

The spokesperson added that there was no immediate danger for residents.

Several emergency meetings in the governor’s office will be held to find an adequate solution, the official said.

“We have experience with unearthing misfires from the bed of the shipping channel, but we’ve never had such a large object, so we need time to prepare,” Muchla-Lagosz said.

Inhabitants may have to be evacuated during the unearthing procedure, but it is too early to say within which radius of the device, she said.

Swinoujscie has a population of more than 40,000.