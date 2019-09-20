Residents of Lekki-Epe Expressway have called on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to complete the vital road.

James Emadoye, chairman of the association called the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association, in an interview with NAN, also appealed to the governor to build an alternative road for the people living in the area.

He said despite paying toll for almost 12 years, only 30km of the road has been done. He lamented that no work has been done for more than two years and also asked for an urgent reshaping of Ajah junction, which has become a confusion centre.

Watch the appeal to Sanwo-Olu: