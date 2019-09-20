Teacher Femi Gbajabiamila: encourages female student to dreamm to be future speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila visited Katsina state recently, where he famously turned into a teacher.

The lawyer-lawmaker did not just become a teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Kofar Sauri, he also tried to encourage a future female successor, telling her: “You already have it in you”.

Watch the video shared by his office: