Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila visited Katsina state recently, where he famously turned into a teacher.

The lawyer-lawmaker did not just become a teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Kofar Sauri, he also tried to encourage a future female successor, telling her: “You already have it in you”.

Watch the video shared by his office:

Student: “But Sir, I am a female, I think it may be difficult to become a Speaker like you. Speaker: “You already have it in you” Speaker @Femigbaja motivating students of Government Day Secondary School, Kofar Sauri. Katsina.#InspireAGeneration #Gbajagoestoschool pic.twitter.com/HYI6dX1xme — Speaker of the House of Representatives (@NGRSpeaker) September 19, 2019