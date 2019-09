Folarin Falana aka Falz the bahdguy is in the building with a beautiful Africa, old school themed video, displaying his affection for his lover.

The 28 year old singer and talented rapper says he’s ready to get married and will do everything in his power to have the woman of his dreams.

Let us hope this is true in reality, since his friends have been urging him to tie the knot. Watch the visual here and let us know your opinion on ”Loving”.