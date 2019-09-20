Gospel singer, minister and songwriter Tolu Odukoya Ijogun comes through with the official lyrical video to her single ”Emi Mimo Kabo”.

She says:

Emi Mimo Kaabo simply means Holy Spirit Welcome in Yoruba language… This song is a song heralding the Holy spirit … let the Holy Ghost know we acknowledge his power and we welcome Him in all our affairs… Never forget He is your very present help. So accept and receive His help today… He is powerful enough and ready to help you through any situation and bring you out.