The founder of SaharaReporters and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress Omoyele Sowore has been charged to court by the Federal Government for treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.

This was contained in a suit dated September 19, filed at the federal high court in Abuja.

The government also accused Sowore of granting an interview with the purpose of insulting the person of the president of the country.

Omoyele Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019, in Lagos for planning a series of protests tagged #RevolutionNow against bad governance in Nigeria.

The Federal Government has also charged another activist, Olawale Mandate. He was arrested in Osun.