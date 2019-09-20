Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the re-establishment of Parastatals Monitoring Office, PMO, just as he also re-designated his Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo as its new Special Adviser.

According to a circular signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola with Reference Number: No: CIR/HOS/’19/Vol.1/064, the re-designation and redeployment of Ayantayo, journalist, crime and fiction writer turned politician takes immediate effect.

PMO among other duties is saddled with the mandate of ensuring that State parastatals are managed and run in accordance with administrative guidelines.

The Office is expected to routinely monitor the execution of capital projects of all parastatals and government-owned companies based on identified Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to ensure that the set targets are achieved.

In addition, PMO among several other duties is also responsible for advising the government on the need to streamline the mandates of some agencies in a bid to ensure improved efficiency and effectiveness.

The PMO, which had been in existence since 1984, became moribund during the last administration of former Akinwunmi Ambode before its re-establishment by the present administration.

The re-establishment of the office would further harmonise the activities of the various parastatals and also align their operations to conform to the vision and policy thrust of the State government.