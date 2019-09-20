Passengers aboard a Delta flight have lived to share a harrowing experience when their plane plunged 30,000 feet in minutes.

The near crash took place this week aboard a plane flying from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, following which the flight was diverted to Tampa.

“Air masks, the oxygen masks dropped from the top of the plane. Chaos sort of ensued amongst the passengers,” a passenger, Harris Dewoskin, told CNN affiliate WSB.

Delta Air Lines spokesperson Anthony Black told BuzzFeed News that the pilots decided to initiate a controlled rapid descent after being alerted to a “possible issue with the aircraft depressurization.

“As a precautionary measure, the crew elected to rapidly descend from 39,000 to 10,000 feet,” Black said. “The goal was to basically get to an altitude where people don’t have to wear masks on the aircraft, and it also reduces the issue of depressurization.”

Black added that an aircraft depressurization issue during a flight is “extremely rare,” but it is something pilots are trained for.

Narrating the terrifying moments, Dewoskin said, “Obviously it’s a hectic moment so the passengers around me, a lot of people were kind of hyperventilating, breathing really hard.”

He added a flight attendant repeatedly told passengers over the intercom not to panic. “There was a scary 60 to 90 seconds where we didn’t really know what was going on. At 15,000 feet in the air, it’s a scary moment for sure,” Dewoskin said.

One of the passengers @BrutusOsceola commended the plane’s crew.

“@Delta Flight 2353 God Bless the Captain and crew. Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we’re diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son.”