The Nigerian Army has assured residents of Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai local council area in the Lake Chad area of Borno of security, urging them to continue with their normal activities.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Ado Isa, in a statement Friday, said the assurance followed reports of terrorists plan to attack and invade the town, conduct indoctrinatory preaching before observing the Friday congregational prayers on Sept. 20.

Isa explained that many locals of Gajiram became apprehensive and reluctant to attend Jummat service in the mosque.

He said that on receipt of the information, the Commander Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD)/Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, directed the Artillery Brigade to move to the town.

Isa added that the Brigade commander, Brig.-Gen Jal Jimoh, moved to Gajiram to reassure them of army’s readiness to protect them and their property in Gajiram and its surrounding areas.

“Consequently, there was large turn-out of the residents for the Jumat prayer with the Brigade Commander and other Muslim officers and soldiers in attendance including the Commander of the Chadian troops under the MNJTF.

“The prayers were hitch-free. Brig Gen Jimoh through a Kanuri interpreter addressed the people, reassured them of their safety.

“He solicited for the support and cooperation of the community by providing credible information on the movements and activities of the fleeing criminals hibernating in the area.

“At the moment, security situation in Gajiram is fully under control, while military patrols have also been intensified,” he said.

Isa said that further plan to project the joint forces were already underway, with the troops’ morale and fighting spirit very high occasioned by the latest successes against the insurgents.