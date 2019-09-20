Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has said Nigerians have no business with poverty in view of the enormous resources at their disposal.

He also charge Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, profession or gender to always do the right thing in order to move the country forward and build a better society for all to live.

Speaking at a special prayer session organised to commemorate his 55th Birthday held at his official residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, Hamzat who bemoaned the high level of indiscipline and social vices in the country, further urged citizens to be responsible in their various endeavours and activities.

He stated that Nigeria is a country that had no business with poverty, if her citizens had followed the instructions of God by being godly and doing what was right and ideal always.

According to the deputy governor, “we are blessed but for some reasons, we have not done what God has asked us to do, that is why we are the way we are. If only we have done what God expects from us all, the country will be a better place.”

Hamzat, therefore, urged religious leaders in the country to always advise their followers to shun negative attitudes, adding that no matter the numbers of roads constructed, schools built, or power generated, if the users were not well oriented towards being a great country, it would all be a waste.

“The government must build schools, better infrastructure and definitely people are going to use them. But if those people using the infrastructure are not well oriented, we will have a challenge.”

He noted that both the government and citizens all have responsibilities in making this country great and building a better future for generations yet unborn.

Hamzat added that the country would be good and habitable for all if “we all care for our neighbours as admonished by the two Holy Books and not being self-centered.”

The deputy governor further disclosed that his birthday message was focused on parenting as the biggest challenge of this country was behavioural problem.

He said there was need to pay more attention to parenting, as the family structure determined the success of a society, noting that once the family structure broke down, the society broke down and that everything would be wrong with the country.

While reiterating the need for parents to bring up their children with moral values as most parents have abandoned these responsibilities, he advised them to teach them morals, family values and hardwork.

Speaking on the topic, “Governance in Islam”, the Guest Lecturer, Sheikh AbdulAkeem Lawal called on government to create an enabling environment for business to thrive in order to create employment for Nigerians.

In attendance were the Wife of the State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his wife; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Sherifat Jaji; members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, Local Governments chairman, party chieftains, among others.