The Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus, world’s most expensive player Neymar Jnr and Bayern Munich loanee, Philip Coutinho are among the players announced by Brazil for the friendly match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Senegal next month.

The Selecao will meet Senegal first on 10 October at the Singapore National Stadium. Then three days later, they will meet Nigeria.

The last time Brazil and Nigeria met at the senior level in Abuja, Brazil won 3-0.

The full squad:



Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico-PR)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Paris SG/FRA), Marquinhos (Paris SG/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool), Matheus Henrique (Gremio), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich/GER), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan/ITA)

Attackers: Everton (Gremio), Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Neymar (Paris SG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG)