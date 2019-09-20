Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has berated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government for deliberately neglecting Rivers State in the recent release of N148 billion for road projects across the country.

He declared that the action of the Federal Government is the most shameful act of marginalisation in a Federation where Rivers State contributes to the financial sustenance of the country.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday in Port Harcourt before commissioning the New Rivers State Civil Servants Quarters at Amassoma Street as part of his first 100 days for a second term.

He said: “The Federal Government released N148 billion for the construction of roads and it did not consider one Road in Rivers State. Look at the condition of the East West Road.

“Shame on those who say they are working with the current Federal Government, but cannot protect the interest of Rivers State in that Government.

“We are producing oil that finances projects in the country and the Federal Government can release N148 billion for roads and Rivers State was neglected. You are working with the Federal Government and you cannot attract projects to Rivers State. Anyone who is in APC and is from Rivers State, shame on you”.

He said as politicians in APC, they should be able to plead with the Federal Government to site projects in Rivers State to expand their political relevance.

“You are there, you cannot even say for my sake help me and give me one road so I can go home and tell my people this is what I brought to Rivers State.

“What offence has Rivers State committed in this country that this Federal Government cannot for one day remember the State. They have our son who was their Director General. If for nothing, since he was your Director General, help him and do one project for his people.

“Tomorrow you will say Rivers people should vote for you. Which vote. We wont do that. Nobody is a slave. We are not slaves. We cannot be conquered by anybody.”

Wike said that his focus was the development of Rivers State and not the promotion of political parties.