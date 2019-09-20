An Ibadan-based civil servant, Mr. Akintayo Kalejaiye, on Friday asked a Mapo Customary Court, to dissolve his 14-year-old marriage to his wife, Funmilayo, over alleged adultery.

Kalejaiye who lives in the Odo Ona-Elewe area in Ibadan told the court that Funmilayo was also disobedient.

“Funmilayo does not respect me. I am tired of our union. I have pleaded with her to change her adulterous lifestyle, disobedience, and arrogance, but she has gotten worse,” Kalejaiye said.

The respondent who lives in the Iyana-Church area in Ibadan consented to the divorce but denied the allegations against her. She alleged that her husband had cast a spell on her.

“My lord, Kalejaiye took me to a certain Witch Doctor in Ijebu who placed a curse on me that will stop me from getting another man to like me. Please, help me beg him to remove the curse on me since we are no more together,” Funmilayo said.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, ordered the couple to produce evidence to support their claims.

Odunade also ordered them to produce their two children and relatives.

He adjourned the case till Sept. 23 for judgment.