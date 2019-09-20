The ever so beautiful and curvaceous Nollywood actress, show host and philanthropist Mercy Johnson, shares these new photos and the mother of 3 looks absolutely stunning.
Mercy is rocking an all white outfit while sipping tea. take a look.
Friday, September 20, 2019 11:48 am
