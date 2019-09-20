The Lagos State Government (LASG) has called on its residents to desist from illegal or unwarranted cutting or uprooting of trees, flowers, and plants across the state.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, made the call on Friday during the tree planting activity by the Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC). The exercise is part of the activities to commemorate the Year 2019 International Day of Peace in Lagos State.

Onigbanjo said that trees and plants used to contribute to environmental cleaning of toxic materials that affected the ozone layer.

“I call on everyone, especially, the real estate developers, to desist from illegal or unwarranted cutting or uprooting of trees, flowers, and plants across the state. l also call on every resident, investor or stakeholder residing or doing business in Lagos State to cultivate the habit of planting trees, flowers, and plants to beautify our environment.

“A green environment will promote harmony in society. Let us all promote peaceful coexistence and harmony in the world by planting trees to beautify our world,” he said.

According to him, the United Nations has set aside the 2019 day for people all over the world to reflect on the effects of displacement of people from their homes as a result of natural or human crisis.

He added that the UN wanted nations to reflect on the effects of climate change including flood, erosion or acts of war and insurgency. He said that the Year 2019 International Year of Peace has as its theme: ”Climate Action for Peace: Clear Blue Skies”.

“The theme is expected to raise public awareness through enlightenment campaigns and advocacy to the threats posed to human settlements through natural disasters, conflicts, food insecurity, human migration, and deforestation. We owe it as a duty to sustain our world by adopting and supporting the use of renewable energy and environmentally friendly practices,” Onigbanjo said.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of CMC, retired Justice Yinka Gbajabiamila, said that there was a need for people to know that tree planting should be a continuous exercise. Gbajabiamila said that there should be a paradigm shift, as people should be educated on the effects of climate change.