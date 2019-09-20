The Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has expelled eight of its students for their involvement in examination malpractices, shaming them by publishing their names.

Mr. Daramola Olayinka, the Principal Assistant Registrar, said this in a statement on Friday, naming and shaming the students affected.

“The authorities of the Kwara State Polytechnic having considered the report of the academic board in respect of your involvement in examination malpractices has obtained approval for your immediate expulsion from the Polytechnic.

“Your expulsion is in line with the provision of the Students’ Information and Regulations Handbook 2014.

“You, therefore, cease to be students of the Polytechnic and you should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possessions to your Heads of Departments or the appropriate Polytechnic Authority.”

The affected students are Usman Saliu (HND/17/BAM/FT/143) from the Business Administration Department, Ogbo Peter Chinedu (HND/18/PA/FT/576) from Public Administration Department, and Omowale Oluwadare Oluwadamilola (ND/17/ACCT/FT/641) from Accountancy Department, all from the Institute of Finance and Management Studies.

Similarly affected are Abdullahi Habibat Ajoke(ND/17/ARC/FT/207) from Architectural Technology Department, Okaka Christian Sunday (ND/17/ARC/FT/198) from Architectural Technology Department, and Yakuba Jiya Ndakpotun (HND/18/EMT/FT/095) from Estate Management Department.

Others include Ahmed Simbiat Adepejuola (ND/17/ARC/FT/211) from the Architectural Technology Department, and Olusegun Emmanuel Dada (ND/18/QS/FT/094) from Quantity Surveying Department, all from the Institute of Environmental Management Studies.