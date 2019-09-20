The U.S. IT company Google on Friday said that it would invest over one billion dollars in European solar cell parks, five of which will be built in Denmark.

Malou Aamund, Google’s Danish director, said this in a statement on Friday.

“We have been working hard to find some projects in Denmark over the past year. I am happy that we have succeeded in getting the solar cell agreements in place so that we not only consume but also create green, Danish energy,’’ Aamund said.

The five Danish solar parks will have a total capacity of 160 megawatts. The first three parks are expected to be operational by summer 2020, while the last two are expected to be ready later in the year.

The parks are to be constructed by the Danish suppliers Better Energy and European Energy.