President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Bello Muhammad, as the new Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara State.

A statement issued by Mrs Enefaa Bob-Manuel, Head of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health on Friday in Abuja said the appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from Sept. 29.

She said the Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire had congratulated the new MD on his appointment.

The minister urged the new MD to consolidate and improve upon his predecessor’s achievement to justify the confidence reposed on him by the Federal Government.

“It is expected that you work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the hospital continues to deliver quality health care services to our people,” he said.

He noted that what is lacking in the hospital is not equipment but hygiene, stressing that unsanitary condition drives people away.

The minister, therefore, urged the new MD to improve on hygiene and other sanitary conditions at the hospital and its environs.

He advised him to treat patients like customers so that the health sector would get the respect it deserves adding that there should be steady flow of water and electricity supply to boost effective health service delivery.