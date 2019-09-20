Former President of El Salvador, Elias Antonio Saca has been sentenced to two years in prison for bribery, the country’s attorney general’s office said on Thursday.

Saca, 54, who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for misuse of public funds and money laundering, was found guilty of having offered $10,000 to a court employee to obtain information about a case against him, the attorney general’s office said.

He pleaded guilty in both cases and sought to reduce his prison term.

According to media reports, judge was yet to decide whether the two years would be added to his existing sentence.

The convict was a former businessman who ruled the Central American country from 2004 to 2009.

He was detained in October 2016 during his son’s wedding.