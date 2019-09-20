President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, at the State House, Abuja.

Folasade Yemi-Esan took over from Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave to allow the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the new acting HoS was unknown at the time of filing this report.

Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to Buhari.