The Nigerian military has explained why the offices of the international NGO Action Against Hunger were sealed off in Damaturu and Maiduguri on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Nigerian army said the organisation, which it declared ‘persona non grata, has been involved in subversive activities by supplying food and drugs to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The military authorities said AAH continued on this cause of action, despite repeated warnings.

“The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC-OPLD) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.The subversive and actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities the TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD.”

On Thursday, Nigerian soldiers shut the offices of the NGO in Maiduguri and Damaturu, with military trucks parked at the entrances and workers chased away by the soldiers.

The Action Against Hunger in Nigeria is yet to respond to the military accusation and action.