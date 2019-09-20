By Funmilola Olukomaiya

For every individual whether male or female, our eyes are one of the most important and priceless possessions; by extension, our eyelashes.

Little wonder fake lashes have become an integral part of our make up routine, especially for the female folks.

It’s not out of place to say that we all, male and female, want to look good and beautiful, but then, only a few know how to do that.

It is very important to include taking care of our eyelashes into our daily personal grooming as this is a very important aspect of taking care of the eyes.

Your eyelashes are one of your most striking features as they give an instant lift to your eye makeup and also frame your eyes beautifully. But, for some people, this isn’t so easy.

For various reasons ranging from advancement in age or perhaps an underlying medical condition, one’s eyelashes can either begin to fall or thin out.

The funny thing about eyelashes is that while they’re the target of much product-related talk, no one is really talking about how to care for them.

They are very much a part of our faces and so should be paid the same attention we lavish on our skin and hair. Truth is, the better care you take of your lashes, the less you’ll need products to make them healthier, fuller, lusher and perhaps longer.

The basic tips needed for everyday eyelash care are:

• To thoroughly clean your face every night before going, including the eye area.

• Use cleansers specially recommended for the eyes or baby oil and clean the eyes gently with the sponge to remove any dust or makeup.

• Choose your mascara wisely. Watch out for an everyday mascara that is made with natural ingredients like mineral pigments.

• Use vaseline to moisturize the eyelashes and improve its health. Be careful not to allow it to enter the eyes.

• Avoid plucking or waxing the eyelash area.

• Never use soap to clean your eyelashes.