By Funmilola Olukomaiya

A fuel tanker carrying diesel has fallen a few metres beyond Otedola Bridge, inward Ogun State.

According to a tweet by a Tweeter user, he wrote:

@Gidi_Traffic BREAKING 17h12: Fallen petrol tanker on Otedola Bridge inward Berger on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway,spilling its contents pic.twitter.com/EcRAEQwbvv — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) September 20, 2019

Reacting to the development, the Rapid Response Squad and the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) shared the tweets below:

Advisory: A disel laden tanker has fallen just a few metres beyond Otedola Bridge (inward Ogun State). Traffic build up has extended to Ojota. Motorists are advised to drive with caution. Emergency responders are making efforts to remove the fallen tanker. #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/B0Ba7nYyMZ — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) September 20, 2019

Update on #OtedolaTankerIncident Movement from:

Gbagada Bridge / Iyana Oworo all the way to Otedola Bridge is Heavy/

Anthony all the way to Ojota Interchange is Heavy/

Nurudeen Olowopopo INW Otedola is Heavy/

Coca-cola INW Omole r/a enroute Berger is Heavy/ pic.twitter.com/rEG6lrFVHx — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 20, 2019

Road users are therefore advised to used alternative routes.