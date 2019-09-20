By Funmilola Olukomaiya

If not all of us, most of us are not so cool with the effect ageing leaves on our skin, especially the face because usually, the first noticeable signs of ageing are usually the wrinkles and loose skin.

Perfect cheekbones are undoubtedly essential features of the face that define its beauty because sculpted, lean and taut faces are bae!

Because we all are not blessed with naturally perfect cheekbones, many of us, especially celebrities and those who can afford it have resorted to enhancing their faces through plastic surgeries and all the likes. An option which oftentimes either gives the desired result or a disaster.

Fitness celebrities have now moved from using their life savings on surgeries they are not sure will end well into embracing and endorsing facial workouts which are designed to slim the face and reverse the ageing process.

So if your face has been perennially chubby, rounded and cherubic, you need not worry about surgery, all you need to do is move over the innocent look and transform it into a sleek and sultry one by just simply engaging in some of the most effective facial exercises that, according to doctors, help to keep your face toned and youthful below.

1. Mouthwash Technique

Benefits: Mouthwash technique tones your cheeks and keeps double chin at bay.

Procedure: Fill your mouth with air. Transfer the air in your mouth from one corner to the other similar to cleansing your mouth with mouthwash. Continue the procedure for a few minutes, relax and repeat a couple of times.

2. Chin Lift

Benefits: Chin lift will get rid of your double chin and stretches your jaw, throat, and neck.

Procedure: Sit or stand comfortably. Now, tilt your head upwards towards the ceiling and your eyes following the same. Tighten your lips and protrude them forward as if trying to kiss the ceiling. Hold on to that for a couple of seconds and release. Repeat the same a few times.

3. Lip Pull

Benefits: Lip Pull tones your facial muscles and gives you high cheekbones and a prominent jawline. It makes you look younger.

Procedure: Sit or stand comfortably, keeping your head facing forward and straight. Lift your lower lip as much as you can by pushing your lower jaw out. You must feel a stretch in your chin muscles and jawline while doing so. Remain in that posture for a few seconds, relax and repeat.

4. Eye Focus

Benefits: Makes your eyebrows smooth.

Procedure: Open your eyes wide. Make sure your eyebrows are not wrinkled. Stay this way and focus at a point in the distance. Maintain the position for about 10 seconds, and relax. Repeat four times.

5. Fish Face

Benefits: Fish face tones and stretches your cheek muscles. It makes your cheeks less flabby and your face sleek.

Procedure: Suck your cheeks and lips inwards and try to replicate a fish face. Holding that face, attempt to smile. You will feel a burn in your cheeks and jaw. Relax and repeat the exercise.