A 25-yer-old man has committed suicide in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, because his girlfriend decided to end the relationship between them.

The deceased, Kehinde Muse, was said to have drunken a poisonous substance, known as sniper at his No. 56 Modele Street, Surulere apartment.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said on Tuesday, at about 18:30 hours, Surulere Police Station received an Information that one Kehinde Muse, locked himself in his room and drank poisonous substance known as sniper.

He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival.

Elkana said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased person earlier sent a suicide text message to his ex-girlfriend, Rasheedat Damilola Animashaun , 21, informing her that he would take his life since she decided to quit the relationship.

According to him, the said girlfriend promptly informed his family about the text message he sent to her and that they rushed to his house, broke the door and found him unconscious.

“He was rushed to the hospital but unable to make it. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.