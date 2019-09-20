The qualifying examination for the recruitment of teachers into public primary schools in Ekiti State would hold on Saturday, 21st Sept 2019 at designated centres in Ado, Ikere, Ido, Ode, Ikole & Ijero-Ekiti.‬

Candidates who applied for the teaching job should visit https://ekitistate.gov.ng/applicantseat to know their Centres.

Applicants should bring along printed copies of their application forms and copies of their examination registration slips while coming for the examinations scheduled to commence at 10.00 am.

Candidates would not be allowed to take their mobile phones and any other electronic devices into the examinations halls.

Over 11,500 candidates out of the over 19,500 applicants who initially applied for the teaching jobs are expected to sit for the next Saturday’s qualifying examination.