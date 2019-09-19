Eleven-year-old Nigerian artist, Waris Kareem, has emerged the recipient of Taiwan’s Chou Ta-Kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation 22nd Fervent Global Love of Lives Award for 2019.

The award qualifies him to attend, with other laureates, the charity events scheduled to hold in Taipei from Sept. 20 to Sept. 28.

During the week-long event, Kareem will meet the Taiwanese President.

The Representative of Taiwan in Nigeria, Amb. Vincent Yang disclosed this in Lagos on Wednesday. Yang noted that Kareem stood out among the other 2,723 recommended candidates across the world.

He said that Waris Kareem, who had gained global recognition for his incredible drawings would meet the Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen, among other laureates.

‘’He sketched a stunning portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron, on the spot in just two hours, which amazed the global media. He has now become a famous Internet artist,’’ he said.

Yang said that his office and the Head of Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria had hosted and congratulated Kareem on his feat.

‘’The poverty-stricken children all call him the little artist Robin Hood. He uses his drawing talent to produce beautiful works in exchange for some food to fight hunger and also to feed the hungry companions in the slum” he said.

‘’The works of Michelangelo motivate him and his goal is to surpass the standard set by the great artist. He intends to use drawings to depict Africa vividly and flip a new life to change Africa” he explained.

‘’Taiwan’s Chou Ta-Kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation promotes `Global Love of Lives movement’ and recognises that `Everyone is Good at Something’. Many people refer to the event as “the Nobel Prize of Life,’’ he added.