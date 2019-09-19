The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says the decision to relief Winifred Oyo-Ita of her position as Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation is a sign of President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero-tolerance for corruption.

The organisation in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Thursday, added that the president’s decision had further demonstrated his commitment to fighting corruption.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been investigating Mrs Oyo-Ita, over an alleged N3 billion-contract scam, abuse of duty tour allowance and money laundering, among others, during her previous position as Permanent Secretary.

“It is another proof that this government would not allow people with questions to answer to remain in office longer than necessary.

“Buhari has, on several occasions, maintained that the anti-corruption stance of his administration is non-negotiable and it is quite clear that he won’t tolerate any iota of verifiable scandal among key government officials.

“So, like Buhari did in the ‘grass cutting scandal’ when he sacked the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, for allegedly defrauding the Federal Government to the tune of N500 million, he had no misgivings about sending Oyo-Ita on indefinite leave,” the organisation said.