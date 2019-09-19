The Lagos State Government has restated the efforts of the State in ensuring a peaceful industrial harmony among union members.

Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, said this when union members under the aegis of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council paid her a courtesy visit upon her assumption in office,

Ponnle said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had passion for union members and the welfare of workers in the state because he was once a Commissioner in the Ministry and had proven track record in ensuring that workers’ salaries were paid.

She assured that all necessary meetings with union members would be re-instituted by her office, including regular meetings with the governor.

The commissioner thanked them for their gesture, including their maturity and patience with the government.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye assured the union leaders that the commissioner was well positioned to take the ministry to greater heights.

The Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Lagos State, Comrade Razaq Falade said the purpose of the visit included the familiarization of union members with her, training and retraining of unionists both locally and internationally, to maintain the annual retreat of members every December and delayed remittance of statutory deductions by the State.