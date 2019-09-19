Nigerian model and TV presenter, Idia Aisien in the latest episode of her vlog series gave her candid opinion on online begging and the entitlement mentality especially when people’s messages are not responded to early enough.

In this episode of the ‘Diary of a TV Girl,’ she talks about the trend of online begging.

“A LOT of people make requests on various social media platforms, and it’s okay to reach out for help or if desperately in need, but when is it crossing the line? and should there be a guideline for asking?” she asks.

She further adds that if you don’t get the needed response from a second person, ask another person because we all as humans have our own issues we deal with.

Watch below to find out her take on the matter: