On episode two of Shade Corner, Akah Nnani, Noble Ezeala, Tamara Aihie and Adebayo Oke-Lawal take on some celebrities who have screwed up or misbehaved on social media over time.

Comedian and actor, Williams Uchemba got it really hot here, after the show hosts attacked him for claiming to be a United Nations ambassador for youths while using the platform to dupe desperate Nigerians who want to travel to the abroad as well. Williams also distributes cash and relief items to the poor and this act is absurd, the discussants think.

Social media personality – Etinosa, is another individual who was tackled for stripping on MC Galaxy’s Instagram live, all for fame, while Model and father of one, Gbenro Ajibade was also called out for publicly shaming his wife Osas Ajibade, who he claimed left their child with a nanny to attend parties.

Instagram sensation – Steve Chuks also joined in this hot discussion. Watch the video here