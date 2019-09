Popular Nigerian singer, rapper and Zanku legwork pioneer Zlatan Ibile discloses how he came into music from having nothing to struggling until he got here.

The talented songwriter in an interview with beat fm reveals that he won a car at 19 during his school’s competition, and that motivated him to work harder and believe more in himself.

Zlatan also talks about how he got featured on Burna Boy’s ”Killing Them” as well as other collaborations he’s had so far.