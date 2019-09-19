Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers(NHURTW) in Lagos was trending this morning on Twitter, with Twitterati outraged that he has been invited to be a ‘guest speaker’ at an event at the University of Lagos.

“MC Oluomo(A Transport Union Illiterate Thug) invited as a guest speaker on Unilag Campus. You can even see his picture before that of the woman with a PhD.The rottenness the decay in Nigeria is beyond imagination”, wrote a Twitter account styled ‘Musical critic’.

King No-No added: “They are prepping you people for MC Oluomo as Governor in 2027 & you people are complaining. You think he is an illiterate, Has he shown you his Affidavit? Get used to seeing his Face because you will keep seeing it dears”.

P.M.News checked what the furore was about.

According to the poster being shared on Twitter, MC Oluomo, has not been invited as ‘guest speaker’ by the Transport Department of the university, but as a “special guest’. His role was stated clearly on the poster.

It appears that the person who posted the poster stirred the outrage, with the caption: This country is mad..How can UNILAG allow MC Oluwo(sic) as a guest speaker on campus but won’t allow Sowore to address students. Its(sic) so sad our society give honour to whom its(sic) not due–imagine a national thug to give speech in Unilag, the same school Sowore is not welcome.. What picture is UNILAG painting”.

Some commenters saw through the deceit of the agent provocateur. Olamilekan at flamaj_ wrote: Am I the only one seeing that MC Oluomo is just a SPECIAL GUEST and not a GUEST SPEAKER? Nigerians sha🤦🏻‍♂️.”

There were also comments in his support: What is wrong with MC Oluomo as a guest speaker in a university? What he knows about transportation in Lagos State and Nigeria are not being taught in the school curriculum. You think everything is formal education?, wrote Maxwellthejim, the Premeditator.